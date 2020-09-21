BARI holds farmers training on product processing technology

Chief Scientific Officer of the Postharvest Technology Division of BARI Md. Hafizul Haque Khan speaking at a day-long farmers training program arranged by BARI in Gazipur on Sunday. -AA



The Postharvest Technology Division (PHTD) of Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute (BARI) organized a day-long farmers group training on 'Agricultural product processing technology development' at Idilpur, Kakraid, Modhupur, Tangail on Saturday (September 19, 2020) under the project AFACI-APPT, Bangladesh. A total of 30 farmers including unemployment women and youth participated at the training program.







Chief Scientific Officer of the Postharvest Technology Division, BARI Md. Hafizul Haque Khan, was the chief guest at the program. Senior Scientific Officer, PHTD Dr. Md. Golam Ferdous Chowdhury, Principal Investigator of the AFACI-APPT project, Bangladesh, Dr. Mohammad Mainuddin Molla, representatives of the Department of Agricultural Extension, Khamarbari, Tangail were also present on the occasion.





The program aimed at training up the farmers to increase their income through the quality improvement of newly developed or existed products by applying the safe and natural product processing technology to agricultural product for consumption of safe and natural process products, generating income and employment opportunity of the unemployment women and youth.









