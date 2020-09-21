Corruption, corona and our civil society





Corona and corruption are now the two great enemies of humanity. Corruption is a habit and Corona is a virus. Both are deadly for the society. Corruption is not a new phenomenon. It started before the beginning of the civilization.





With the development of civilization corruption has also spread and now there is not a single country in the world where corruption is not a problem. In every country a section of people are so corrupt they even trade on death and disease. During the time of Black Death, in England a good number of people were engaged in supplying coffins and made enormous profit.







In undivided Bengal in 1941 (1350 Bangla) when 50 lakhs people died from a man-made famine, a large number of Indian and Bengali businessmen were engaged in hoarding food, which was discovered after a long time. According to Jwala Prasad Srivastava, the-then advisor to the British viceroy, the profit of the dishonest businessmen per death was 1000 rupee in that famine. In this scandal, Sir John Herbert, the-then governor of Bengal was also involved. When it was found out he committed suicide to avoid the trial.





So, it is not surprising that during this deadly pandemic COVID-19 in Bangladesh or elsewhere when death toll is soaring higher than other times a great number of dishonest businessmen were seen engaged in corruption and trading on death and disease. Our TI (Bangladesh Chapter Transparency international) has discovered that the corruption in Corona management in Bangladesh is far greater and deeper than any other country in the world.





Recently, in an interview with a so-called neutral daily in Dhaka the executive chief of TI in Bangladesh expressed this opinion and criticized the government and the state machinery heavily. The gentleman did not give his interview to any other newspaper but to a paper which is well known for its anti-Awami League and anti-Hasina phobia.





During the present pandemic the Ministry of Health has been accused for its indifference to people's health and wide ranging corruption. It is true that DUDOK (Anti-corruption Commission) did not handle it properly. A large number of MPs, Upazila Chairmen even Ministers were not above accusation.







Despite this, the accusation that Bangladesh is the most corrupt country in regard to Corona management in the whole world is very surprising to me. How Bangladesh Chapter TI measured this corruption in their research-centre I do not know. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) during the Corona pandemic throughout the world, corruption has been rampant in almost every country.





During this pandemic to save jobholders and ensure their job safety the British government declared a scheme to give them a huge amount of money called- Corona virus job retention scheme or Furlough. Now British revenue and customs alerted the government that there has been huge corruption with the furlough. Police has started massive enquiry and a number of people have already been arrested. Similar corruption in Corona management was found in African and even some European countries.





In Senegal, Zanzibar and a few more African countries the whole state craft and even their military were found corrupt. Corruption was found in the United States also. Our TI has criticized the government and state machinery, including DUDOK, what they have failed to mention is that though not all, a good number of big fish in the corruption field who belong to the party in power have been arrested by the police and RAB.





In Bangladesh it is for the first time that a party in power has taken measures against its own people. All the corrupt people cannot be caught at a time. Applying anti-corruption measures take a lot of time in developed countries also. What about the United States? Its current President is accused of various corruptions and abuse of power. Britain has overseas territory encompassing three islands called Cayman Islands where all the big people allegedly transfer their money to avoid tax regularly.







The so-called neutral daily has mentioned the illegal transaction of 3000 crore taka by two brothers of Faridpur, but it is also true that they were arrested. In Britain and the US the amount of these laundered money is sometimes millions and billions. All these illegal transactions go through powerful men in high places.





When a British cabinet member was sacked from his post for his illicit relationship with a woman, the-then French President Mitterrand said, "If I am to sack my Minister's for illicit love then I will have to sack the whole French cabinet'.







After President Mitterrand's death it was found that he too had a beautiful mistress with child.Unfortunately all the old and new colonial countries set up committee after committee to monitor the developing countries' social maladies like corruption and abuse of administrative powers etc.







They employ their chosen people from the elite class so that they can exert pressure on new democratic governments and force them to toe their policy. In Bangladesh also we have so many so-called organizations financed and patronized by some foreign countries like CDP, Sujon, TI etc. Perhaps, their main job is to find faults with their own government by presenting themselves as great, wise men and give sermons condemning their own people.







When an American paper criticized the defective democratic system (voting) in Bangladesh they forget about the manipulation in the highest places in their administration like presidential election. It is alleged that President Donald Trump is trying to manipulate the next Presidential election by tampering with the postal system.





Nobody, not even our so-called civil society say that the last Presidential election in America was questionable and question the legality of the presidency of Trump. But after the last general election of Bangladesh these people are saying that the election was not fair and the government is not legal.







They are the pipers of their foreign masters. In the case of corruption their tune is the same. Of course Bangladesh is a country full of corruption. A corrupt village lord under the name of basic democrats was created by General Ayub and his Banlgadeshi disciples Zia and Ershad created a huge number of dishonest urban businessmen.







They became rich overnight by looting government and nongovernment banks. Zia told them, 'Money is no problem' and opened the gates of these banks for them. Under the patronage of autocratic government a new rich class was created who had no patriotism or honesty. Their overwhelming dominance can be seen in every spheres of society even in judiciary and media now.-a-days. They infiltrated into all political parties including Awami League.





Sheikh Hasina came to power with the inheritance of the past governments. These so-called civil societies never uttered a single word about the saturation of this new rich class and their corruption under the previous autocratic governments. This mountainous corruption cannot be removed in one day. Sheikh Hasina is trying, but her method is democratic. In reality no democratic government can move this mountain of corruption without social revolution.







But these petticoat pundits will never say that our society needs a social revolution. Awami League is not a socialist movement and Hasina is not a socialist leader. Both Sheikh Hasina and Awami League are followers of democracy and in democracy the path of rejuvenation of a society is very long and dangerous. Sheikh Mujib took that path and gave his life.





Sheikh Hasina has taken a safer and longer route to clean the Augean stable created by the past autocratic rules. Her government is the only government that is catching the criminals from their own party. If our civil society could wait without muddying the water for some more years they will see that corruption has come under control if not totally annihilated.







We all know that one day we might be completely free from Corona virus but not from corruption. It is one of the oldest sins and will continue. The economic progress of Bangladesh is tremendous. If a country goes for economic development in the capitalist way corruption is unavoidable. Karl Marx says capitalist development and corruption are synonymous.





Our pundits of the Civil society are great allies of the capitalist development but their cry for a society without corruption is nothing but hypocritical. Present Bangladesh is deeply mired in corruption like many other developing countries. To say that there is no such corruption in the world like Bangladesh is an overstatement.



The writer is a prominent journalist based in the United Kingdom.





Leave Your Comments