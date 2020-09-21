Bangabandhu and Awami League





Seventy-One is a very significant number of the nation's glorious chapter and struggles in history. We got an independent and sovereign country in 1971 under the leadership of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The victory in the nine-month-long War of Liberation in 1971 is the greatest achievement in the history of our nation.







The 71st founding anniversary of the Awami League was observed in a befitting manner which was formed by Moulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani, Shamsul Haque, and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with others on 23 June 1949 and since then it has been playing a leading role in our struggle for emancipation.





Under the able leadership of Bangabandhu, Awami League had always been at the forefront of all movements and struggles to establish the rightful demands of Bangalees and to free the country from vicious misrule, exploitation and oppression of Pakistani rulers. From the beginning, he played a prominent role in the organization. Specifically, in the sixties, he started the struggle in different forms and especially projecting the six-point demands for freedom and autonomy and he became the unparalleled leader in the region.





Therefore, the name Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the political party Awami League and the birth of Bangladesh in 1971 are indivisible in history. Since its birth, in the last 71 years, Awami League has been fighting for the rights of the people of this country by upholding our tradition and culture, maintaining the political status quo, equality and harmony. There is no denying that the history of the Awami League is the history of the nation's glorious achievements and struggle.





The distinct ethnicity of the Bangalees was manifested under the leadership of the Awami League through many historic events-- the language movement of 1952, the election of United Front in 1954, a mass uprising against martial law of 1958 and Ayub's dictatorship, education movement of 1962, the historic six points program, the mass uprising of 69 against the Agartala case and for freedom and the historic landslide victory in the election of 1970s.







And finally, the prolonged movements and negotiations to establish our rights reached its culmination through the armed liberation war of 1971, the supreme leader of which is the Father of our Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





It may be remembered in 1954, United Front got the victory against the Muslim League under the leadership of Sher-e-Bangla A K Fazlul Haque, Hosen Shahid Shohowardy, Moulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani and prominent organizer Sheikh Mujibur Rahman upholding 21 demands. In 1955, Awami League became a party of all sections of people including religious minority and Bangabandhu was the general secretary. Under the leadership of Bangabandhu, the secular democratic Constitution was established and set direction and momentum in all sectors of the country in 1972.







Besides, he established the country's first satellite ground station on 14 June 1975 at Betbunia, Rangamati for satellite communication. Following the footsteps set forth by the Father of the Nation, Sheikh Hasina, who is truly a leader of the masses, has propelled the country towards development, progress and digitization. Today's Bangladesh is the dream of Bangabandhu's 'Golden Bengal.'





In its long and determined endeavor to help enter the country into a golden era, the Bangladesh Awami League had to suffer a lot of brutality at the hands of anti-liberation and anti-democratic forces. Bangabandhu along with most of his family members was assassinated in 1975, and four national leaders were brutally murdered in jail.







And on 21 August 2004, a volley of grenades was thrown into Sheikh Hasina's rally leaving 24 members of her party dead. All these evil and heinous attempts were aimed at eradicating pro-democratic liberation forces, the ideals of Bangabandhu, and leading pro-liberation force Awami League from this land.







Six years after the assassination of Bangabandhu, Sheikh Hasina has returned to Bangladesh from India on 17 May in 1981 by risking her life and joined politics. It creates momentum amongst democratic force and enthusiasm among the people.







Since then she has been working tirelessly and boldly for the country. In doing so, she slowly but steadily has been transforming the dream of Father of the Nation into reality, and thus, has become a beacon of hope for the nation. After mass movement and general election, Awami League has returned to power in 1996 and later through a landslide victory in 2009 and since then retained power through consecutive wins in general elections.





In the last 11 years of Awami League's rule, Bangladesh has been set in the proper direction towards the spirit of the Liberation War and entered a significant era of development in all sectors under the leadership of Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The PM has been working with firm determination and courage to fulfill the dreams of the Father of the Nation.





The UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay has paid glowing tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the eve of the National Mourning Day, remembering the struggle and sacrifices of Bangladesh's independence leader.The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in a message said: "Bangabandhu is a great source of inspiration for the generations to come, for all those working to reinvent the world."





"I would like to pay tribute to his life and legacy. Even four and a half decades after his death, the world still remembers his dedication, struggle and sacrifices when fighting for the rights and freedom of his people."





"Our Organization shares this aspiration for an inclusive, equitable and democratic society - an aspiration that Bangabandhu presented on 7 March 1971 in a historic speech now inscribed on the UNESCO Memory of World International Register," Azoulay added.





She added that UNESCO is joining the world in celebrating the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman this year."It is an opportunity to renew our commitment to his vision of a fairer world and to building societies that foster respect for the ethnic, cultural, linguistic, and religious diversity of all people," she said.





"Bangabandhu strongly believed in the power of the union between nations to build a better future," the UNESCO boss continued."Stating this belief to the United Nations in 1974, he reaffirmed his 'faith in the indomitable spirit of man - in the capacity of the people to achieve the impossible and to overcome insurmountable odds."





It may be remembered that at the beginning of centennial celebrations on 17th March, Indian PM Narendra Modi, Nepal President Bidha Bhandary, Bhutanese PM Lote Shering side by side UN Secretary-General and OIC Secretary-General spoke virtually. PM of the biggest democratic county of the world, Narendra Modi on a recent message also said, Bangabandhu is one of the greatest leaders of the last century.







Bangabandhu is a visionary leader and the architect of independent Bangladesh. Bangabandhu had his love for the oppressed people as well as all sections of people. If we can make ourselves a worthy citizen- then the golden Bangla, the very dream of the father of the nation will be materialized.







The historic Six-Point Programme, an explicit embodiment of Bengali nationalism was unfurled at Lahore, the heart of Punjab by Bangabandhu in 1966. A public meeting was also arranged at Lahore in 1970 before the election.







It so happened that his speech was being purposely interrupted by some Muslim League-Jamaat followers. When these elements did not stop even after being cautioned, Bangabandhu shouted at them, asserting that he had not come to Lahore to seek votes as he had plenty of them in his place and that they either listen to him or disappear from the meeting area. It indicates his courage and boldness to face the power base of Pakistan at that time.







During the nine-months of genocide, armed struggles and untold sufferings, Sheikh Mujib's name resonated in the hearts of Bengalis, not only within the geographical boundaries of Bangladesh but all over the world. In the words of General Rao Forman Ali, "Ninety percent of the people of Bangladesh were taken in by the magical power of Sheikh Mujib, and they were ready to sacrifice their lives for the creation of Bangladesh.







Moreover, while he was in the enemy's custody, there were worldwide demands for his release and pressure on the Pakistani junta to accept the independence of Bangladesh. The then head of Government of India Smt Indira Gandhi campaigned across the world and met the leaders to save the life of Bangabandhu. When he was brought to trial, Ayub had written in his diary, Sheikh Mujib said, "I am not denying what you are telling. Do whatever you like. Joy Bangla." This is rare in the history of the world.







The general elections of December 1970 made Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman the sole spokesman of Bangladesh. The people gave him the absolute mandate in favor of freedom. Bangabandhu declared independence on the first hour of 26th March when Pakistani Army started the genocide. In the declaration of independence by people's representatives on 10th April 1971, it is said, "We the elected representative of the people of Bangladesh…declare Bangladesh to be a sovereign Republic and thereby confirming duly made declaration of independence already made by Bangabandhu on March 26, 1971".





And consequently, he belonged to the category of all world great leaders. We got all-out support from India and achieved victory on 16th December 1971. After taking the responsibility of independent Bangladesh, we know Bangabandhu has given direction in all sectors, and side by side reconstruction and renovation works have been completed.





The economic growth in 1974-1975 was more than 7%. He has formed one platform involving all sections of the people to fulfill the basic needs of the people and speedy development of the country. But on 15 August 1975, Bangabandhu was killed along with his family members.







The country began to move on to the opposite direction based on Pakistani ideas. In this centenary year of his birth and forty-five years after his assassination by the anti-liberation forces, it is for us today, to recall the dream of the Father of the Nation. In Seventy One, seventy-five million Bengalis waged a war in his name. They won the war --- because Bangabandhu was their inspiration.





Bangladesh is moving forward under the leadership of PM Sheikh Hasina and we hope the spirit of the Liberation War and dreams of the Bangabandhu will be established and we will achieve a developed and prosperous country.









The writer is an academic, former ambassador, leader-student action committee 71 and freedom fighter.





