'Pathao Games' launched



Pathao has recently launched its newest addition to the lifestyle app- Pathao Games. It is a gaming service aimed at making gaming accessible to all the users. Pathao has integrated with Go-Games to introduce this new feature for the users.







In order to kickstart this new addition, Pathao is arranging an exciting gaming tournament by the name of Samsung Presents Pathao Premier League. Every week one winner will win a Samsung Galaxy M11 which equates to four winners per month. Furthermore, the highest scorer in the entire season will win a Samsung Galaxy A51 Handset. This campaign will run in Dhaka, Ctg, Khulna, Sylhet.



