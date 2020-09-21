Stocks begin week down



Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) began week extending the losing streak of previous session as the risk-averse investors opted for booking profit on sector-wise issues.





At DSE, the broad index, DSEX settled at 5088.87 points on Sunday, first working day of week, with a loss of 15.78 points or 0.30 percent.Besides, two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went down by 8.73 points and 9.67 points to settle at 1752.86 points and 1153.38 points respectively.





On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 212,615 trades were executed in yesterday's trading session with a trading volume of 391.85 million securities. On the other hand, DSE's turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 11.03 billion from Taka 10.13 billion in the previous session.





Losers took lead over gainers as out of 356 issues traded, 124 securities gained price while 194 declined and 38 remained unchanged.The market-cap of DSE decreased to Taka 3,839 billion which was Taka 3,856 billion in the previous session.





The top 10 gainers were Global Insurance, Phoenix Insurance, Mercantile Insurance, Nitol Insurance, Rupali Insurance, City General Insurance, Continental Insurance, Purabi General Insurance, Karnaphuli Insurance and Bangladesh National Insurance.





Beximco Pharma topped the turnover chart followed by Beximco Limited, SK Trim, Nitol Insurance, BSCCL, Delta Brac Housing, United Power, Brac Bank, Republic Insurance and Rupali Life Insurance.





The top ten losers were Intech Limited, G Q Ball Pen, Shinepukur Ceramic, Queen South Textile, Dulamia Cotton, Fine Foods, Savar Refractories, Shyampur Sugar, Aramit Cement and Beach Hatchery. On the other hand, port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed trade in red extending the losing streak of previous session.





CSCX and CASPI declined by 33.37 points and 44.34 points to stand at 8723.53 points and 14529.35 points respectively. At CSE, a total of 17,372,823 share and mutual funds of 288 companies were traded, of which 111 issues advanced while 146 declined and 31 issues remained unchanged.

Leave Your Comments