BSEC to particularly audit Fareast Life Insurance financial reports



Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has decided to particularly audit the financial reports of Fareast Life Insurance Company. Financial reports of 2016, 2017 and 2018 of Fareast Life Insurance Company will be audited, according to relevant sources.





Reportedly BSEC has appointed Wahab & Co Chartered Accountants to run the audit. A fee of 4 lakh 90 thousand taka will be paid to Wahab & Co Chartered Accountants for this purpose. The auditor has been asked to submit its report within two months.





Allegations show that Fareast Life Insurance Company does not properly fulfill the demands of its clients. As a result its clients have to suffer even after the expiry of their insurance policies.





Financial sources have informed that Fareast Life Insurance Company's fixed deposit was 1,431.10 crore taka which declined to 413.59 crore taka in 2018.The company's investment was 2750.70 crore taka in 2017 which dropped to 2512.86 crore taka in 2018. During 2019, Fareast Life Insurance Company's policies decreased from 3269.72 crore taka by 63.21 crore taka.







Fareast Life Insurance Company was established in Bangladesh on 29 May 2000. It got registered with the stock exchanges in 2005. It has two associate organizations which are Fareast Islami Securities Limited and Fareast Islami Properties Limited.



