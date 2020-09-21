Joaquin Phoenix offered $50M for 2 'Joker' sequels



Warner Bros. is reportedly quite serious about getting Joaquin Phoenix back, not only for 'Joker 2', but for another sequel as well, which would complete a trilogy. 'Joker' arrived last year and became an unexpectedly huge hit both critically and commercially, controversial though it may have been. As such, the studio seems intent on getting Phoenix back under the makeup for another go as the DC villain.





As incentive, they are said to be offering him a boatload of cash. According to a new report, Joaquin Phoenix is being offered $50 million to return for the sequels. Warner Bros. is said to be hopeful that the movies could be ready to go in 2022 and 2024, respectively.





This comes after Phoenix took home the Best Actor Oscar earlier this year at the Academy Awards, capping off a huge awards season run. Plus, 'Joker' took in more than $1 billion at the box office, making it hugely profitable, given its relatively small budget.







Leave Your Comments