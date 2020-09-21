Nasrul asks power sector engineers to work sincerely



State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has urged engineers in power sector to work sincerely to ensure customers' satisfaction.





"You should always work diligently to ensure customer satisfaction", he said while speaking online as the chief guest at the concluding session of "50-day basic foundation training course of the Desco-appointed new engineers.He urged the new recruits to play proactive role to build an environment-friendlyBangladesh.Bangladesh Power Management Institute (BPMI) organized the virtual function on Sunday, reports UNB.





A total of 57 trainees including 48 new assistant and 9 assistant managers participated the virtual training course.The entire course in 11 modules conducted on a virtual platform.





Nasrul Hamid also urged the engineers to make their strong commitment to provide customer service.With BPMI Chairman Mahbub-ul-Alam in the chair, the function was also addressed by Power Secretary Dr. Sultan Ahmed and Chairman of the Board of Directors of DESCO Maksuda Khatun.





The state Minister said Bangladesh envisions becoming a developed country by 2041."We have to change our mindset in the context of developed Bangladesh", he said adding, that technology is extensively utilized in developed countries to ensure better services to their citizens.







