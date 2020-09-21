Taqsem likely to continue as WASA MD for 3 years more



A proposal has been okayed to keep Engineer Taqsem A Khan in the Managing Director post of Dhaka WASA (Water Supply and Sewerage Authority) for another three years.





This proposal was approved through an online meeting of the board of directors of Dhaka WASA on Saturday. The proposal will be sent to Local Government and Rural Development Ministry in written form.





Taqsem A Khan's fifth appointment in the post of Managing Director of Dhaka WASA will end on 14 October. If the proposal is accepted by the authorities concerned, Taqsem A Khan will be appointed for the above post for the sixth term.









