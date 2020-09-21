Indian FM Jaishankar's mother dies



Sulochana Subrahmanyam, mother of Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, passed away on Saturday Jaishankar informed about the demise of his mother in a tweet, along with a picture of her.





"Deeply grieved to inform of the passing away today of my mother Sulochana Subrahmanyam. We ask her friends and well-wishers to keep her in their thoughts. Our family is especially grateful to all those who supported her during her illness," he said.





Jaishankar also shared a picture of his mother who was in her late 80s. She is survived by her sons -- Jaishankar, S Vijay Kumar and Sanjay Subrahmanyam.Her husband K Subrahmanyam, who was a noted strategic affairs expert and was known as the father of India's nuclear doctrine, died in February 2011.





Bangladesh Foreign minister Dr A K Abdul Momen on Sunday expressed deep condolence at the death of Sulochana Subrahmanyam.In a condolence message to his Indian counterpart, Momen prayed for salvation of the departed soul.He also conveyed deep sympathy to Jaishankar and members of his bereaved family.







