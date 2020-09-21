Whiteboard: A periodical on Bangabandhu's dreams published



The Centre for Research and Information (CRI) emphasizes the need to project various development policies introduced by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahaman after achieving the independence of Bangladesh to move the country in the right direction.





'To build a Golden Bengal, we need Golden People. Bangladesh is plagued by exploitation, oppression, and looting. To solve these problems and to build a happy and prosperous Bangladesh, the people need to work hard to increase production.' - Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (December 15, 1974).





According to various sources, these were words from the heart of our Father of the Nation. He knew very well that the country was in a dire situation after the liberation war, but he also realized the potential of the people to overcome all the hurdles and turn the tide. He rightly believed in uniting the people and leading them towards the desired direction of inclusive development as the only way to true prosperity. He intended to lead the country in this direction.





The Centre for Research and Information (CRI) considers that Awami League's policy-making body should follow the dreams of Bangabandhu's development initiatives in nation building activities.On the occasion of Bangabandhu centenary, the Centre for Research and Information (CRI) upholding Bangabandhu's dreams of development after achieving Bangladesh's independence published a special periodical titled Whiteboard on Sunday.





Bangabandhu's nephew and CRI Trustee Radwan Mujib Siddiq unveiled the periodical in the publication ceremony.According to CRI, Bangabandhu inherited an economy of only eight billion US dollars. There was not even a dollar in our foreign exchange reserve.







But thanks to his committed leadership the economy started moving forward despite many insurmountable challenges including war-ravaged physical and social infrastructures and virtually no regulatory institution.CRI thinks that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is now following his footsteps and has been able to successfully establish Bangladesh as a model of sustainable and inclusive development for the rest of the world.





