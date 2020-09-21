BNP worries over onion price hike



BNP policymakers have expressed deep concern over the unusual price hike of onions after India banned export of the tubular vegetable to Bangladesh. Party standing committee members were addressing a virtual meeting on Saturday evening.





They said, "People are getting affected financially as the government is not taking effective measures to ensure adequate import and supply of onions."They also urged the government to provide farmers with necessary incentives to increase the production of onions and other food items in the country.





The BNP leaders also voiced profound worries as floods hit the country for the fourth time in one monsoon, and urged the party's national relief committee to enhance relief activities in the flood-affected areas.About the coronavirus, they urged the government to take steps to ensure free corona vaccines for the country's people in time when those will be approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO).





The meeting decided to join the elections to upazilas, municipalities and union parishads where the schedules have already been announced. The BNP leaders also decided to nominate candidates for the local body polls as per the recommendations by relevant local units.





BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Moudud Ahmed, Jamiruddin Sircar, Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Abdul Moyeen Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Selima Rahman and Iqbal Hossain Mahmud Tuku took part in the meeting.





Leave Your Comments