

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said that the BNP can only shout for movement but their announcement ends in nothing.





He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of 'special service week' of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) through videoconferencing from his official residence on Sunday.Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "After announcing movement, BNP leaders stay in AC room. The people know their ability."





About BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's announcement that they would oust the government through movement, Quader said BNP wages movement in front of their party office and carries out attacks on own party leaders and workers after getting involved in intra-party conflicts.





The AL general secretary said BNP every year announces that they would wage their movement after the Eid.Many Eids have passed but the people could not witness any movement of BNP, he said, adding that BNP's politics is now confined to just holding press briefing as they fail to take to street to wage any movement.





