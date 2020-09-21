Banks should work properly: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressed a program on Sunday through a video conference from Ganabhaban in which different banks and organizations accorded donations to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund. The Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad K



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has told the leaders of Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) to make sure that all banks of the country work properly. She said, "We have always considered your logical demands. We will take care if there is any problem with operating banks."





Sheikh Hasina made these remarks on Sunday while accepting donations from 34 commercial banks and organizations for the Prime Minister's Relief Fund.





Sheikh Hasina participated in the program through a video conference from Ganabhaban. Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister accepted the cheques on behalf of the Prime Minister at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).Sheikh Hasina thanked Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) for extending help to overcome crisis at different times.





Sheikh Hasina stated that some banks have become too weak. Merging is required to get rid of this situation, she further said. She also said that it is necessary to judge the quality of the activities of all banks. She called upon bankers to keep confidence on her.







The Prime Minister said that her government for the first time took the initiative to launch banks in the private sector as a result of which huge employment has been created.Sheikh Hasina referred to 10 taka bank accounts for farmers. The present government has taken up appropriate measures to make people habituated to use banking facilities, she commented.





34 commercial banks contributed the donations on Sunday which are AB Bank Limited, Al Arafah Islami Bank Limited, Bank Asia Limited, BRAC Bank Limited, City Bank Limited, Dhaka Bank Limited, Eastern Bank Limited, Exim Bank Limited, First Security Islami Bank Limited, Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited, Jamuna Bank Limited, Mercantile Bank Limited, Midland Bank Limited, Modhumoti Bank Limited, Mutual Trust Bank Limited, National Bank Limited, NCC Bank Limited, NRB Bank Limited, NRB Commercial Bank Limited, NRB Global Bank Limited, One Bank Limited, Padma Bank Limited, Prime Bank Limited, Pubali Bank Limited, SBAC Bank Limited, Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited, Southeast Bank Limited, Standard Bank Limited, Trust Bank Limited, Union Bank Limited, United Commercial Bank Limited and Uttara Bank Limited.







Another six organizations also made contributions to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund on Sunday which are Food Ministry, Foreign Office Spouses Association (FOSA), Rajshahi Medical University, Institute of Architects Bangladesh (IAB), Bangladesh Judicial Employees Association and Minister Group.









---BSS

