Published:  05:22 AM, 21 September 2020 Last Update: 05:23 AM, 21 September 2020

6 teenage footballers killed in Ghana road accident

At least six teenage footballers were killed and 30 others injured in a road accident in Ghana's southern Ashanti region on Saturday, local police said.

Edmund Nyamekye, commander of the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department, told the media that four of the injured had been rushed to hospital and were in critical condition.

The accident occurred when the footballers aged 12-15 were on their way back from Afrancho, a community in the Ashanti region, the commander said. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.


---Xinhua, Accra


