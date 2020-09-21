Tigers begin skill camp, eying Sri Lanka series

Bangladesh cricket team during skill training camp at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday. -Facebook



The Bangladesh cricketers had the opportunity to practice as a group after 198 days as they began the skill training camp at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday, BSS report. A total of 27 cricketers have been called up for the skill camp, amongst which on the first day, 16 cricketers were present. The rest of the cricketers will join the camp from today, BCB officials said.





Since the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country in mid-March country's cricketing activities have stopped. However the cricketers returned to the ground on July 19 when the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) organized individual training sessions. The players continued their individual training at different venues across the country.





However with the three-match Test series in Sri Lanka approaching fast, finally the BCB started the group practice but not before creating a Bio-secure bubble for the cricketers. Before starting the camp, all of the cricketers had to undergo a corona test in which they returned negative.





The BCB then sent them to team Hotel Sonargaon where the cricket apex board rented two floors for the cricketers, coaching and other staff. Even the 35 staff of the hotel Sonargaon who are giving the players service had to undergo a corona test.





Two buses have been kept ready for cricketers' travelling from hotel to stadium and stadium to hotel. The bus drivers also have been in a Bio-secure bubble along with others. However, the cricketers began the activities with stretching before head coach Russell Domingo gave them some advice after calling all of them in a huddle.







The cricketers then played a football match, split into two groups for some 20 minutes after which they started their skill training.The skill camp began with a batting coach and spin coach. While batting coach Craig McMillan informed that he is unable to take up the role because of his father's death, Vettori is yet to inform when he would join the camp.







Vettori earlier was due to join the side in Sri Lanka straightway but the indifference regarding quarantine period issue between BCB and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) changed the scenario as BCB told Vettori to come Bangladesh first. Head coach Domingo however supervised the camp along with fast bowler coach Ottis Gibosn, fielding coach Ryan Cook and trainer Nick Lee.





"The skill camp was imperative since we have been out of cricket for a long time," said Test skipper Mominul Haque.

"This is definitely good news [beginning of skill camp]. We will be able to work with our technique, temperament, skill also under the supervision of the coaches."



Mominul however doesn't see any problem to start a skill camp without a spin and batting coach."We have done skill training without a specialist coach before. The main thing is to work on one's skills. Everyone knows their own strengths and abilities. Now it is the practice of batting, bowling and fielding. It is better to have a specialist coach but that is not mandatory. Skill training means the practice of skills and that's it," he added.







