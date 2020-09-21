Salahuddin-led panel announces manifesto for BFF elections

BFF President Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin announcing their new manifesto for the forthcoming BFF elections on Sunday at Pan Pacific Sonargaon. -BFF



Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin-led Sammilita Parishad, who claims that most of the initiatives of the last manifesto have been fulfilled, has announced a new manifesto for the forthcoming elections slated for October 3. The new manifesto promises to take many new initiatives.





The announcement was made on Sunday at Pan Pacific Sonargaon where panel introductions were also arranged. All the candidates were present at the introductory function ahead of the October 3 elections.The Salauddin-Salam Murshedy panel's manifesto, announced before the 2016 BFF elections, had 25 promises, of which 20 failed to materialize.





He has filled 5 of them. But this time 8 promises pointed instead of 20 or 25. In particular, they are focusing to raise the national football team to 150 in the next four years. Bangladesh remained at their previous 187th position with 914 points among 210 countries in the FIFA Coca-Cola World Ranking published on last Thursday.







Among the eight South Asian countries, Bangladesh was placed 5th after India (109th), Afghanistan (149th), the Maldives (155th) and Nepal (170th). India topped the list among the South Asian countries despite losing a point. Bangladesh is only ahead of Bhutan (189th), Pakistan (200th) and Sri Lanka (206th).





Salahuddin-led panel new promises also focuses developing school football, organizing various age-based tournaments to strengthen the pipeline as well as long-term camps with selected footballers.

"Today the players are getting 50-60 lakh taka. In our time it was hardly imaginable. I played in the national team for 12 years and didn't get a pair of boots.







Now players are getting pairs of boots and jersey. Today, national team gets camp facility in abroad. They arrive five or six days ago. Support us I hope Bangladesh will do better." Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin said after the manifesto announcement.





He also blamed journalist for worst ranking. He said media is not focusing current footballers. "Bangladesh haven't been able to play for three years in a row. Ranking reversed automatically. We are now back. Media is one who kills them, builds them." Salahuddin added.





