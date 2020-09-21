Historic recession threat in Europe

This study investigates how the changes in labor market conditions and economic growth affected fertility before and during the recent economic recession in Europe. To this end, we use data for 258 European regions in 28 European Union (EU) member states and Iceland.





We apply three-level growth-curve models which allow for a great deal of flexibility in modeling temporal change and handling hierarchically structured data. Our findings show that fertility decline was strongly related to unemployment increase and that this relationship was significant at all ages.







Fertility responded to worsening economic conditions especially in Southern Europe and in Central and Eastern Europe, i.e. two broad regions which were considerably affected by the recession and where welfare policies provided lowest support against poverty and unemployment. The economic recession that started in 2007 in the US has hit almost all European countries and has been immediately hypothesized to affect fertility. Consistently, many macro- level studies showed that fertility rates, which were increasing in the first half of the 2000s, started to decline in most European countries.





Nevertheless, there have been no empirical studies that assess the effects of Great Recession on fertility in Europe. This paper fills this gap. It also examines whether these effects are moderated by welfare policies. To this end, we link regional-level data (NUTS-2) on age- specific fertility with regional-level indicators of economic recession and country-level data on welfare provisions for EU member states, Norway, Switzerland and Iceland.







Three-level growth-curve models are estimated. Our preliminary findings show that an increase in unemployment and self-employment were most detrimental for fertility, with unemployment depressing most strongly fertility at the youngest ages and self-employment at older ages. The European Union faces a deep and uneven recession, according to a new forecast from the EU's Commission. The bloc's executive arm predicts a recovery in 2021 but warns that the uncertainty is exceptionally high. The Commission predicts a decline in economic activity this year of 7.5%, and slightly more than that for the eurozone.





It warns the outcome could be worse if the pandemic turns out to be longer or more severe than currently envisaged. European and other governments are intentionally blocking economic activity to contain the virus, so a sharp downturn is inevitable. That said, the Commission's forecasts do put some rather stark numbers on the extent of the damage the EU can expect to sustain.







The Commission describes the downturn as a recession of historic proportions. Paolo Gentiloni, the Commissioner for the Economy called it a shock without precedent since the Great Depression. The impact will be uneven, Mr. Gentiloni said, conditioned by how quickly the lockdowns can be lifted and by the importance of services such as tourism in the national economies.





The forecasts for specific countries do indeed point to an especially severe impact in some that that are popular tourist destinations. The deepest predicted contraction of all is for Greece. At 9.7% that would be more than the worst in single year during the financial crisis, although the country did have a succession of bad years that added up to a much larger decline than is likely in 2020. Spain and Italy are also forecast to have declines in excess of 9%. The revisions to the forecasts for two other Mediterranean countries.





Malta and Cyprus were also relatively large. The Commission says that policies such as short-time working schemes, job subsidies and support to businesses should help to limit the damage to employment, but the impact on the labor market will nonetheless be severe. The report predicts an increase in unemployment in every EU state. That said, the predicted highs are not as bad as they were in the aftermath of the financial crisis. The two worst for predictions for this year are unemployment rates of 19.9% for Greece and 18.9% for Spain.







Those figures are annual averages so there would be peaks during the year that are significantly higher. But those annual figures are still well below the equivalent levels, which were in the high twenties, that the two countries suffered as a result of the following the financial crisis. The growth predicted for 2021 at 6.1% is less than the contraction the Commission envisages for this year. It would therefore be 2022 at the earliest when the EU economy gets back to the level of activity it experienced last year.







The report also notes that unsuccessful trade negotiations with the UK could further impede any recovery: The threat of tariffs [on traded goods] following the end of the transition period between the EU and United Kingdom could also dampen growth, albeit to a lesser extent in the EU than in the UK. The European Union predicted Wednesday “a recession of historic proportions this year,” with a drop in output of more than 7%, as it released its first official forecast of the damage the corona virus crisis is inflicting on the bloc’s economy.







The 27-nation EU economy is predicted to contract by 7.5% this year, before growing by about 6% in 2021. The group of 19 nations using the euro as their currency will see an even greater decline, a record 7.75%, this year, and grow by 6.25% in 2021, the European Commission said in its spring economic forecast. It is now quite clear that the EU has entered the deepest economic recession in its history, EU Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni told reporters in Brussels.





As the virus hit, “economic activity in the EU dropped by around one third practically overnight,” he said. More than 1.1 million people have contracted the virus across Europe and more than 137,000 have died, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. Unclear outbreak data, low testing rates and the strain on healthcare systems mean the true scale of the pandemic is no doubt much greater.







With the spread slowing in most European countries, people are cautiously venturing out from confinement and gradually returning to work, but strict health measures remain in place amid concern of a second wave of outbreaks, and any return to something like normal life is at least months away. The pandemic has hurt consumer spending, industrial output, investment, trade, capital flows and supply chains. It has also hit jobs.







The commission said. Beyond that, Gentiloni said, we will have a massive drop in hours worked. Inflation is also set to be significantly weaker as consumer prices fall amid a sharp weakening of demand and drop in oil prices. Investment, too, is likely to contract, with firms expected to postpone or cancel their investment plans amid the uncertainty.







Exporters will not be spared, with continued disruption to movements of people, goods and services likely. Italy and Spain two of the countries hardest hit by the virus and, to a lesser extent, France are among the economies that are expected suffer most. Greece, which largely escaped the disease but whose economy was ravaged previously by its debt crisis and which relies heavily on tourism, is also high on the economic damage list France’s economy is expected to shrink by about 8.2%, while Germany will endure a more moderate contraction than most and recover better.







Still, it is set to experience this year its worst recession since World War II. Its exports will be badly hit, with a drop in output of 6.5% While the virus hit every member country, the extent of the damage it ultimately inflicts will depend on the evolution of the disease in each of them, the resilience of their economies and what policies they put in place to respond Much will depend, he said, on “the speed at which lockdowns can be lifted, the importance of services like tourism in each economy and by each country’s financial resources.







Such divergence poses a threat to the single market and the euro area yet it can be mitigated through decisive, joint European action.”As recently as Feb. 13, the commission had predicted “a path of steady, moderate growth” this year and next of 1.2%. At that time, uncertainty over U.S. trade policy and a Brexit trade deal, plus tensions in Latin America and the Middle East, were the main threats. The corona virus outbreak in China was noted at the time as a new downside risk, but the commission’s assumption less than three months ago was that the outbreak peaks in the first quarter, with relatively limited global spillovers. The writer is a columnist .





