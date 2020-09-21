UN for building more equitable world









UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has put emphasis on collective efforts to build a more just, sustainable and equitable world.





"And, together, I know we can — and will — build a more just, sustainable and equitable world," he said in a message marking the International Day of Peace that falls on September 21.





The International Day of Peace is devoted to urging warring parties everywhere to lay down their weapons and work for harmony.





The focus of this year’s International Day of Peace is “Shaping Peace Together.”





"In these days of physical distancing, we may not be able to stand next to one another. But we must still stand together for peace," said the UN chief.





As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage the world, Guterres said, this call is more important than ever. "That’s why I appealed for a global ceasefire in March."





He said the world faces a common enemy - a deadly virus that is causing immense suffering, destroying livelihoods, contributing to international tensions and exacerbating already formidable peace and security challenges.





In that spirit, and to mark our 75th anniversary, Guterres said the United Nations is bringing people together for a global conversation about shaping our future and forging peace in trying times.

