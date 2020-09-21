Canal grabbing goes unabated in Sarail

The unabated grabbing of canals triggers waterlogging resulting in immense sufferings for people in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria.

Main canals like Jangalia, Boali have been filled with earth. Canals in Bodda Para, Bapari Para, Uchalia Para, Boro Dewan Para, Nij Sarail, on both sides of Sarail-Nasirnagar in upazila sadar have been grabbed. A festival of illegally occupying government canals is going on.

During a recent visit, it was found that local influentials are selling possession after filling canals with earth. The trend is high in Aruail Bazar, Sarail Bazar, Panishwar Bazar areas.

On condition of anonymity, a resident of Bodda Para village said, “The pucca road from Bodda Para to Boro Dewan Para was waterlogged. We informed the administration about it over mobile phone. But no measures have taken to stop the grabbing of canals.”

Assistant Commissioner (Land) Farzana Priyanka said, “None can fill government canals or water bodies. Legal actions will be taken against those who illegally occupy canals by filling with earth.” None will be spared, she added.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) ASM Mosa said, “A resident recently informed me that Bodda Para canal was being grabbed by filling with earth. I asked the AC (Land) to take action upon investigation.”

“Homesteads and roads are waterlogged as rainwater cannot pass due to the canal grabbing. It is not possible only for the administration to recover the grabbed canals. Conscious section of the society should come forward in this regard,” he further said.

Immediate actions will be taken against the grabbers of government canals, the UNO warned.

