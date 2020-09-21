Top court upholds bdnews24.com editor’s anticipatory bail order









The Appellate Division upheld a High Court order granting anticipatory bail to bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) accusing the journalist of amassing wealth illegally.





A three-member bench headed by Justice Muhammad Imman Ali passed the order on Monday after hearing the petition filed by ACC against the bail order.





On August 6, The High Court granted anticipatory bail to Khalidi.





ACC Deputy Director Gulshan Anowar filed the case on July 30 this year.





According to the case statement, Khalidi has got Tk 42 crore in different bank accounts which have no legal source.

