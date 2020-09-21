Natore Freedom Fighter murder: 18yr wait for justice ends









A Natore court on Monday sentenced two people to death for killing Freedom Fighter and Awami League’s Boraigram upazila unit chief Dr Aynal Haque in 2002.





The convicts are —Torab Ali and Shamim.





According to case statement, a local Jubodal leader was murdered in Bonpara Bazar on March 28, 2002.





After his death, miscreants picked up Aynal from his house and stabbed him indiscriminately, leaving him critically injured.





Later, he succumbed to his injuries at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on March 29.





His daughter-in-law Nazma Jakir filed a murder case against 17 people including the then upazila unit BNP president.





Four people, including the BNP leader, were dropped from the list after their death.





After examining all records and witnesses, Additional District and Sessions Judge Saifur Rahman Siddiqi handed down the verdict acquitting 11 accused.

Leave Your Comments