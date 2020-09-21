Mild heat wave sweeping over parts of country









A mild heat wave is sweeping over the regions of Tangail, Kishoreganj, Mymensingh, Sylhet, Rajshahi, Bogura, Sirajgonj, Rangpur, Dinajpur and Sayedpur and it may abate from some places.





Day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country, said a Met office press release.





Light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country.





The low over Northeast Bay and adjoining area now lies over Northwest Bay and adjoining Odisha-West Bengal coast. The axis of monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, the central of the low and thence northeastwards to Assam across Central part of Bangladesh. Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strongelsewhere over North Bay.





Country’s maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded by 37.3 degree Celsius at Dinajpur and the lowest one was recorded by 24.0 degree Celsius at Tetulia. Maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded by 68 millimeters(mm) at Gopalganj.





Today’s sunset in Dhaka at 5.56pm and tomorrow’s sunrise at 5.48 am.





