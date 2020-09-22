Top court upholds bail to Khalidi



The top court has upheld an order granting anticipatory bail to bdnews24.com's Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission.





A three-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Justice Muhammad Imman Ali passed the order on Monday after hearing the anti-graft agency's appeal against the bail order in favour of Khalidi, passed by the High Court on Aug 26, reports bdnews24.com."Why are you wasting our time by bringing this appeal to the Appellate Division?" Justice Imman Ali said in a rebuke to lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan who argued for the ACC at the virtual hearing.





Former law ministers Barrister Shafique Ahmed and Abdul Matin Khasru along with the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association AM Amin Uddin represented Khalidi. The team was aided by Barrister Mahbub Shafique, Advocate Noman Hossain Talukder and Mohammad Ehsan Habib.





The ACC contends that a Tk 420 million fund that Khalidi deposited into different bank accounts came from an "unknown source". Its lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan later told bdnews24.com that the appeal was lost on a 'technicality'.





Khalidi's lawyer Abdul Matin Khasru dismissed the ACC's allegations that the money was inconsistent with Khalidi's known income."The ACC alleges that he acquired wealth beyond his known source of income. To this, we replied that the funds came from a lawful source of income. The High Court heard the case and granted him eight weeks' anticipatory bail."





"But within four weeks of the order, the ACC has applied to scrap the bail. The Appellate Division has asked why they want to have the bail order cancelled but the ACC could not provide a satisfactory answer. The Appellate Division then dismissed their application."The apex court also affirmed the High Court's authority to grant bail in the case while noting that Khalidi did not abuse the order, according to Khasru.





