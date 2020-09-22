'JP getting ready for next general election'



Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader has said that their party is getting ready for the next parliamentary election by boosting organizational strength.He was exchanging views with Habiganj district Jatiya Party leaders at his Banani office in the city on Monday.





GM Quader, also the deputy leader of the opposition in Parliament, said, "Those who're working to strengthen the party making sacrifices for it and having acceptability among people will get priority in getting Jatiya Party's nomination. Our party will contest every election as a strong competitor." He claimed that the Jatiya Party is much more acceptable to the new generation than Awami League and BNP.



"Jatiya Party is always against injustice. Our party does politics to protect the rights and interests of mass people," he said.GM Quader called upon the leaders and workers of the party to highlight the contribution and development activities of its founder and late president HM Ershad before the new generation.





Leave Your Comments