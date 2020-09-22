BNP demands relaxation of restriction



BNP has demanded the relaxation of restrictions on ailing Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad on humanitarian grounds.Party's senior leader Nazrul Islam Khan came up with the demand while talking to reporters on Monday after placing wreaths at the grave of party founder Ziaur Rahman together with the leaders of Swechchasebak Dal' newly-announced partial committee.Nazrul Islam Khan, also standing committee member, said, "The issue of Khaleda Zia's advanced treatment is not only humane, but also a moral one, and the demand of people.





As she (Khaleda) received treatment aboard in the past, she may need to go there again. An application had been put forward in this regard, but it has not been accepted." "On behalf of our party, I would like to say this ban (on leaving the country) should be relaxed so that she can go abroad for better treatment if she's in dire need of it," he added.







