Madrid demands military help as virus infections soar

A rebound in infections and an increased testing program have led to a huge rise in confirmed cases in Spain, reaching higher levels than in the spring. -Daily Mail, UK



Hospital wards are filling up with coronavirus patients in French and Spanish hotspots where intensive care units could be 'saturated' within weeks - but hospital cases nationwide are nowhere near the disastrous levels of March and April. French hospital cases have risen by 28 per cent in a month, with 5,800 people currently being treated, while Spanish hospitals have admitted 10,800 people in four weeks - more than in the previous three months combined.







Older people remain the most vulnerable, with over-60s accounting for a majority of recent admissions in Spain and more than three-quarters of current hospital patients in France, reports Daily Mail, UK. In crisis areas such as Madrid, Marseille and Bordeaux, some intensive care wards are at full capacity and emergency facilities are starting to spring up again as medics prepare for the second wave of cases.







Madrid called in the army on Monday as parts of the city went into lockdown, while France's scientific council has warned of 'tough decisions' within days as the two governments wrestle with the new outbreak. Britain's own rebound in cases has sparked fears that the UK is heading in a similar direction, with ministers being warned that Britain may be around six weeks behind Spain.







But across France and Spain as a whole, hospital capacity is far higher than in the spring - with Madrid's virus patients filling up 22 percent of hospital beds, compared to 100 percent in early April, while France has thousands of free intensive care beds and only a fifth as many hospital patients as it did in April.







And while both countries have seen their death tolls increase, there has been no return so far to the hundreds of daily deaths that became the norm six months ago. In Spain, at least 10,800 people have been admitted to hospital since August 20, compared to 7,000 in the previous three months combined. However, at the height of the crisis in the spring there were up to 23,000 people being admitted every week, with hundreds dying every day.





In early April, Covid patients were filling up 100 per cent of Madrid's hospital beds, with temporary facilities set up in corridors, libraries and gyms outside the main wards. Now, only 22 percent of the capital's hospital beds are occupied by coronavirus patients - although the number has nearly doubled from 10 per cent a month ago.







In Spain as a whole, the situation is somewhat better with 8.7 percent of beds now taken by Covid patients, compared to 4.4 percent in mid-August. The story is similar in intensive care units, with 875 people admitted across Spain in the last month compared to 477 between May and August.





