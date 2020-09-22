FinCen leaks info on money laundering, terror finance

US organization Financial Crime Enforcement Network (FinCen) has disclosed astounding information about money laundering and terror finance involving a broad number of banks belonging to different countries including Bangladesh. -DW



Another huge international financial scam has been unearthed like the revelation of Panama Papers and Paradise Papers. This time its name is FinCen Files. FinCen stands for Financial Crime Enforcement Network.







It belongs to the United States. International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) has leaked it out. FinCen has stated that some large banks across the world have approved the suspicious transactions of more than 2 trillion dollars globally.





Confidential agreements, money laundering and financial vices connected with different international banks have come up through the leakage of FinCen. The US authorities have analyzed nearly two thousand five hundred facts and figures between 2000 and 2017. Buzz Feed News has shared the FinCen Files with 108 news agencies belonging to 88 countries.





BBC has informed that HSBC Bank has approved the shifting of billions of dollars worldwide after reports about financial scams came to light. Eight crore dollars have been shifted to Hong Kong.JP Morgan Bank has permitted a particular company to shift 1 billion dollars through its London branch even though the ownership of the company is not clear.







Later on it surfaced that the owner of the company is one of the persons named on the most wanted list of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) which is an intelligence wing of the United States.The leaked out files show that a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin has used Barclays Bank of London to avoid western embargos on Russia. Some of this money was spent for buying artworks.





FinCen has referred to the United Kingdom as risky as Cyprus because there is a great deal of British companies on the list of organizations which are directly involved in suspicious financial activities.The central bank of United Arab Emirates failed to warn the local firms. These firms helped Iran do monetary transactions evading embargos.





A big sum of money was transacted through Deutsche Bank of Germany for illegal money transfer, organized crimes, terrorist activities and drug smuggling.The money of depositors in some banks of Jordan was used for terror finance for over one decade. Afterwards Standard Chartered Bank shifted the money to Arab Bank.





The FinCen files have named three Bangladeshi banks too, according to Deutsche Welle (DW). 3 lakh 36 thousand 133 dollars were transferred to one Bangladeshi bank from 2014 to 2016. Another Bangladeshi bank transferred 4 lakh 95 thousand dollars to Deutsche Bank of Germany in September 2016. There is information about one more Bangladeshi bank in the leaked out reports.





Illegal money transfer is a big problem in Bangladesh too. Swiss banks, Global Financial Integrity (GFI) and International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) have meanwhile unveiled reports about the formidable dimension of money laundering from Bangladesh.





GFI informed that 5270 crore dollars were laundered from Bangladesh during last seven years. On an average each year 64 thousand crore taka was illegally transferred from the country to overseas destinations in light of the figures presented by GFI. Bangladesh is one of the top 30 countries wherefrom most of the money laundering takes place.





United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) published a similar report in recent times. UNCTAD informed that most of the money laundering happens through false export and import documents. UNCTAD has also reported that the amount of laundered money in 2015 was equal to Bangladesh's 36% total tax revenue of that year.



Former adviser to caretaker government Dr. Wahid Uddin Mahmud said to The Asian Age, "These money laundering allegations should be investigated immediately. Finance ministry, National Board of Revenue and Bangladesh Bank can jointly conduct this scrutiny. Illegal money transfer cannot be stopped if stern actions against money launderers are not taken quickly."





Professor Anu Muhammad, Jahangirnagar University, told The Asian Age, "The government should try hard to establish an investment-friendly atmosphere in the country to stop capital flight. Local entrepreneurs should be further encouraged to invest money at home. Actions should be taken against money launderers as well."





Bangladesh Bank's former Deputy Governor Khandaker Ibrahim Khaled said to The Asian Age, "Money laundering allegations should be investigated seriously to establish good governance in banking and financial sectors. Bangladesh Bank should clarify what steps have been taken to restrain money laundering."





Agrani Bank's Chairman Dr. Zaid Bakht told The Asian Age, "Bangladesh Bank closely monitors the transactions of all banks to resist money laundering and terror finance. However, strong measures should be executed if anyone is found committing financial crimes."





Dr. Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) said to The Asian Age, "Bangladesh is a member of United Nations. Money launderers from Bangladesh are sending money to some specified countries which are UN members too.







So, Bangladesh can identify those money launderers through UN. Moreover, Bangladesh government can resort to international money laundering laws for nabbing financial scammers. Besides, Bangladesh Bank, National Board of Revenue and Anti-Corruption Commission can take strong actions against the culprits who are committing such monetary rackets."





Dr. Zahid Hussain, former Lead Economist of World Bank, Dhaka office, told The Asian Age, "The regulatory authorities of Bangladesh should play their roles effectively to halt money laundering and terror finance."





