Diner Sheshe





"I was 5 when Mom became pregnant with Sania. I remember being amazed at how quickly Mom's tummy was growing. She'd tell me, 'In a few months, you'll have a surprise!' And when my little furball, Sania was born, Papa put her in my arms for the first time- Sania started crying! I looked at Mom and asked, 'Why doesn't she like me?' She said, 'She's going to love you so much; you'll be best friends for life.'





The day she was born, the doctors told us that Sania had Down Syndrome. I didn't understand what it meant so sometimes, when I saw my parents giving her more attention, I'd get annoyed. Sania was a moody kid- she'd hit me, pull my hair and boss me around, but if I said something to her, Mom would scold me.







When I turned 6, Mom sat me down and explained, 'Sania is special- you should take care of her.' She told me that Sania had a hole in her heart and that she'd look different from other kids. Then on, I became very protective of her. In fact, I'd worry for her more than Mom.







When she turned 16, Sania had to drop out of school. She took up painting and dancing full time; she was always good at it. She also started modelling. Mom and I are her full-time photographers- we patiently wait while she poses. We've also created a social media page where Sania sells her paintings- just recently, she sold diaries with her artwork on it and earned Rs.1000. She was so happy that day, she hugged me tight and cried.





She keeps telling me, 'Didi I want to be famous'- my goal in life is to push her to do what she wants and help her to excel in it. I keep telling Sania, 'I want to be with you always, I'll never get married' but she's already excited for my wedding.







She's made a profile for me on a matrimonial site and even chosen songs to dance on.Honestly, to the world she might be 'special', but to me, she's the one who forces me to eat dosa every day, binge on Tarak Mehta, and keeps bugging me; she's just my annoying little sister!"





Humans of Bombay, Fb

