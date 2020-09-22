Worldwide waffling

Ryan Hollingshead scored in the 86th minute, Franco Jara had two goals and FC Dallas beat Sporting Kansas City 3-2. FC Dallas (5-2-4) has won three straight to move within a point of second-place Sporting Kansas City (6-4-2) in the Western Conference. '





Sporting KC tied it at 2 on Johnny Russell's second goal of the half, a header in the 83rd minute. Three minutes later, Sporting KC's Graham Zusi passed the back back to goalkeeper Tim Melia, but Melia couldn't clear it and Hollingshead tapped in an easy goal from inside the 18-yard box.









Police have arrested 16 anti-lockdown protesters and fined 21 others during "chaotic" scenes in Melbourne's south-east in which demonstrators were chased by police on horseback. About 50 to 100 demonstrators began protesting at the State Library but moved to Elsternwick Park where they were pursued by police.







Photographers from Australian Associated Press who were at the scene said the protest was "chaotic". There was "a lot of running and not much protesting". One arrested man said he was within five kilometres of his house, had "done nothing wrong" and police would have to "answer to the Lord Jesus Christ".









Brazil and Argentina, Latin American nations seeking more time to commit to the global COVID-19 vaccine facility known as COVAX, said they intend to so as soon as possible after missing Friday's deadline.







Peru's foreign ministry said on Saturday it managed to sign the binding agreement on Friday and will get access to 12 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines through COVAX, a scheme for pooled procurement and equitable distribution of eventual vaccines. The Brazilian government said in a statement late on Friday that it will sign up for COVAX after negotiations with the GAVI Alliance, which is the COVAX secretariat.











Demonstrators took the streets of London, Tel Aviv and other cities on Saturday to protest coronavirus restrictions, decrying how the measures have affected daily life even with infection rates rising in many places and the global death toll approaching 1 million. In the U.K., the latest official estimates released Friday showed that new infections and coronavirus hospital admissions have been doubling every seven to eight days.





Britain has Europe's highest death toll since the start of the pandemic, with 41,821 confirmed virus-related deaths. The government recently banned social gatherings of more than six people in the hopes that it would help reverse a steep rise in COVID-19 cases and suggested that tougher restrictions could be coming.





Leave Your Comments