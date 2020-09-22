British Council resumes IELTS test



After a brief pause taken to support and cooperate with government directives and to aid in minimising the spread of Covid-19, British Council have resumed conducting computer-delivered IELTS and paper-based IELTS.





Stating how British Council is ensuring safety measures in their test centres, Zunayed Aahmed Director Operations Examinations said with the resumption, they are ensuring the safety and hygiene measures that are recommended by their global standards and Bangladesh government guidelines, reports UNB. "





Our test-takers are communicated beforehand regarding the precaution they need to maintain, such as signing a document confirming health issues, wearing a mask that covers mouth and nose and the temperature checking mechanisms that are available in the centres".







He also emphasised that the entire centre including furniture, equipment, stationery etc are all meticulously sanitised in all centres before every test and all their staffs and examiners wear protective gears during the test as well. Since venue capacity might reduce due to an added layer of physical distancing measures, British Council will offer IELTS tests with more test dates per month to meet the requirement.







They are now resuming tests in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet and soon will be resuming in Khulna, Cumilla, and Rajshahi, phase by phase. IELTS test takers can now book their computer-delivered IELTS, or paper-based IELTS slot by visiting this link: https://www.britishcouncil. org.bd/en/exam/ielts/dates-fees-locations/paper-computer .

