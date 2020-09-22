World Car Free Day today

DTCA executive director Khandakar Rakibur Rahman speaks at a press conference on Monday. -AA



The World Car Free Day will be observed in the country and elsewhere in the globe today with the theme 'back to walking and cycling for livable cities'. Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA) in collaboration with 60 others government and non-government agencies have chalked out various programs in this regard.







Addressing a press conference on Monday, DTCA executive director Khandakar Rakibur Rahman said due to corona virus pandemic, regular program at Manik Mia avenue will not be held this year however different online programs will be held.

