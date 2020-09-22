Pritilata Waddedar: An embodiment of courage and vigor





The history of our Bengali independence has never been smooth. No matter where we look at The Liberation War of 1971 or the British rule long before that, the chain of subjugation has always trampled on us. The Indian subcontinent was ruled by the British for a long time until 1947. Pritilata Waddedar, a Bengali woman born in East Bengal at that time, was the first to sacrifice life in the armed struggle against the British rule.





Pritilata Waddedar was called Rani from her childhood and her pseudonym in revolutionary life was Fultara. She was one of the women freedom fighters of the anti-British independence movement and the first revolutionary female martyr. Born on 5 May 1911 in Patiya, Chattogram, Pritilata Waddedar has been introverted and modest since childhood.







However, from an early age, she helped his mother with all kinds of household chores, from cleaning the house and washing dishes. While studying at Dr. Khastagir Girls' School in Chattogram, Pritilata was inspired by the ideology of a history teacher of that school. She had a special fondness for art, literature, culture and sports. She passed the Matriculation Examinations in 1928 with distinction.





The desire to free oneself from the shackles of obligation and subjugation towards one's own land has been accumulating in her mind ever since. So at that time she ignored the marriage proposal and left Chattogram for further studies and got admitted in Eden College, Dhaka. In the Intermediate Examinations held in 1930, she was ranked 5th among all and stood first in the integrated merit list among girls.







After that, she went for a BA degree at Bethune College in Kolkata. She passed BA with distinction in 1932 but the results of her examinations were withheld due to her involvement in the anti-British movement. Much later, in 2012, she was posthumously conferred the degree at the convocation of Calcutta University.During her school days, various books on history, especially 'Desher Kotha', 'Bagha Jatin', 'Khudiram', and 'Kanailal' inspired Pritilata in the ideals of the revolution.







This inner desire motivated her to take part in various sports such as stick play or dagger play while studying in Dhaka. At that time in 1929, Surya Sen and his associates planned to organize a conference with the participation of the students and youths of Chattogram. The conference was attended by Pritilata from Dhaka and her friend Kalpana Datta from Kolkata. Her main desire was to join the revolutionary group under Surya Sen.







Due to her participation in the BA examination in Kolkata, Pritilata's taking part in Surya Sen's revolutionary group was somewhat prolonged. When she came to her village home in Chattogram from Kolkata, she was appointed as the headmaster of a school. Then Kalpana Datta and Pritilata got involved in various anti-British activities under the directions of Surya Sen in the midst of various adversities.





Following this, it was decided in April 1930 to attack Pahartali European Club in Chattogram. Near Pahartali railway station, this club was one of the amusement centers of the British. In the evening, the English would come to this club, drink wine, dance, sing and rejoice. No one from India could go to the club except the Whites, club officials and doormen. There was a signboard in front of the club forbidding dogs and Indians from entering. Although the revolutionaries planned to attack the club at different times, it stopped for various reasons.







Finally, Masterda Surya Sen planned to attack the club in September 1932. When Kalpana Datta was arrested a few days before the appointed day of the attack, the main responsibility for the club attack was assigned on Pritilata. Pritilata attacked the club with her comrades on September 23 at 10.45 at night. About 40 people were staying in the club room at that time. Pritilata Waddedar jumped with firearms and bombs. The European club was devastated by the attack. The counter-attack did not stop.







Suddenly, Pritilata was shot by a military officer's revolver. She swallowed potassium cyanide, as it was planned earlier, instructing her comrades to leave the area quickly in a tactical maneuver. Her dead body was identified the next day beside the club. The way in which such a young girl set an example of love for her homeland and her nation by discarding religious dogmas and social prejudices at that time is rare in our history.





It is a far cry for a girl in the British period to ignore all adversities and become active in the anti-British movement, because the society, at that time, did not encourage girls even to study. Her attempt of spending money of her father's family behind Surya Sen's anti-British organization bears the testimony that Pritilata has prioritized her country and soil above the individual and the family.





Only in 21 years of her short life, this woman has become immortal through her sacrifice as a witness of history. Her name is written in the history of India's independence. Pritilata has become a guide to the ideals of freedom-loving people by sacrificing her life for the country.







Therefore, the life-struggle and ideals of all the heroic martyrs, including Pritilata, who sacrificed their lives against exploitation and inequality, must be nurtured in our young society. Apart from the history of India, Pritilata's spirit has inspired The Language Movement of 1952 and later The Liberation War of 1971 stimulating our women for liberty.











The writer teaches English at Ishakha International University.

