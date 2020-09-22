US presidential campaign gains momentum





Biden and Trump during the final stretch of their Presidential election -to be held on 3 November this year- are having to confront a dire reality- the crisis resulting from racial discrimination and an economic recession (that has led to millions of lost jobs and double digit unemployment).





There is also the other distracting scenario of the United States facing a pandemic with over 6 million people infected, more than 180,000 dead, 50 million Americans filing for unemployment and 10 million Americans who have lost their health insurance.





Racial discrimination gained momentum once again a day before the Republicans started their journey. Police and demonstrators have clashed for a week in Wisconsin after police shot a black man multiple times as he tried to get into a car in the city of Kenosha on 23 August. Protests erupted in the city soon after.







Governor Tony Evers of that State has called for special legislation on accountability and transparency of the police. Mr Evers feels that the police killing of George Floyd in the neighboring state of Minnesota highlighted discriminatory nature of police brutality and racism in the US and also sparked protests around the world. It also impacted on the Republican Party.





After the August third-week Democratic Convention we have witnessed the Trump-heavy hybrid convention. In fact on 24th August we have seen him participating in person in a Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina and casting doubt in advance on the proposed use of mail-in voting as supported by the Democrats. He also disputed Democrat claims of having failed to contain the Pandemic and its economic pain and racial unrest.







Instead he focused on the growing strength of the Stock market and also attacked Democrat officials who have imposed coronavirus restrictions.The four-day Republican Convention eventually saw Donald Trump officially becoming the party's candidate to take on Joe Biden in November. Mike Pence will be the Republican Vice- Presidential candidate.





Over four days and nights the Republican political leadership in general and Trump's family in particular gave attention towards portraying the USA as a : "Land of Promise", "Land of Opportunity", "Land of Heroes", and "Land of Greatness".







They also accused the Democratic Party of disregarding radical elements within the continuing racial justice protest movement that have posed a threat to public safety. The Democrats however tried to counter the Republican Convention through nightly counter-programming that included videos highlighting what they view as Trump's biggest failures.Turning now to the Democratic Convention which was convened before the Republicans, one needs to refer to Joe Biden's "return to normalcy" speech.





It reminded many of Warren G Harding's slogan when he ran successfully for the US Presidency in 1920, with a campaign centered on healing, serenity, restoration and calming Americans after the trauma of World War One. Biden similarly billed his campaign as a "battle for the soul of this nation" and also observed that "it's time for people to come together. This is not a partisan moment; this must be an American moment."





Political strategists have in the meantime pointed out that Biden is trying to build a coalition within the Democrat paradigm. After the Obama presidency, a clear and significant divide appears to have emerged within the Democratic Party. On one side are the progressives, best embodied by Senator Bernie Sanders, who advocate pro-active government programs and policies to address income Inequality, racial injustice and environmental degradation.







On the other side are the pragmatists, who preach more incremental change and bipartisan consensus. Biden appears to be closer to this camp. Biden in his speech on 20 August tried to steer a middle course. His love for humanity was also upheld through the intervention of Brayden Harrington, a 13-year-old boy with a stutter who spoke of how he was befriended and counseled by Biden, who himself had dealt with a childhood stutter.





The big moment of Biden's leadership potential came with his selection of Kamala Harris, the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants as his running mate. Kamala Harris has been the first African-Asian American to serve as California's Attorney General, the top lawyer and law enforcement official in America's most populous state.







By choosing her Biden reflected the growing diversity of the Democratic Party.In 2016- the last time the US Presidential election was held- Hillary Clinton led in the polls and won nearly three million more votes than Donald Trump. However, she still lost.







That was because the US uses an Electoral College system where winning the most votes does not always win you the Presidential election. In the Electoral College system that the US uses to elect its President, each State is given a number of votes based on its population. A total of 538 Electoral College votes are the bench-mark. Consequently, a candidate needs to obtain 270 to win. That is how Trump became the President.





At this juncture, polls in the battleground States look good for Joe Biden, but there is still a long way to go and things can change very quickly. The polls suggest Biden has big leads in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin - three industrial states his Republican rival won by margins of less than 1% to clinch victory in 2016.





However, Trump's campaign team will also have to be particularly worried about Iowa, Ohio and Texas where Trump's winning margin was between 8-10% back in 2016 but, this time, he is neck-and-neck with Mr Biden in all three at the moment. It would be important to highlight another factor which might make Biden's path to victory difficult. US President Donald Trump continues to command the support of the majority of white and male voters in America.







A majority among white and male voters have informed pollsters that they will vote for Trump again. Trump is leading Joe Biden by 7 to 9 percentage amongst them. It has also recently been revealed that about 55 percent of white Americans believe that white people experience racial discrimination. Some 84 percent of white Republicans also reckon that their country has already gone far enough in giving Black people equal rights.





US media outlets appear to have been rather timid in highlighting or discussing the issue. Media have on the other hand been paying attention on how there has been a slow change among, white women, white college graduates and white senior citizens. They have refrained from tackling the issue of consistent support for Trump among whites. This, at the end of the day, might make the difference.





It needs to be noted however that Biden seems to be conscious of this. Consequently, unable to break Trump's hold on the majority of white and male voters and also white evangelists, he is focusing on his high support among female and minority voters to help him win the race.







This has obviously persuaded his team to select Kamala Harris. They, in all likelihood consider that choosing a woman of colour as his running mate will inspire and motivate the diverse Democratic base to come out and vote in large numbers in November.





At this point of time Biden is still leading Trump in the polls. However the recent signing of normalization and recognition agreements between the UAE and Bahrain with Israel in Washington might salvage greater support from the white evangelical community in the USA for Trump.









Muhammad Zamir, a former Ambassador, is an analyst specialized in foreign affairs, right to information and good governance. He is a regular columnist of The Asian Age. Email: [email protected]

