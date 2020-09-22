Stopping raw jute export, imposing tariff opposed

Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) Chairman Md Rezaul Karim speaking at a press conference at a city hotel on Monday. Bangladesh Jute Association and SCB jointly arranged a press conference. -AA



Leaders of Bangladesh Jute Association (BJA) and Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) on Monday opposed stopping raw jute export and imposing tariff on it to regain the lost glory of the golden fiber.







BJA chairman Sheikh Sayed Ali and SCB Chairman Md Rezaul Karim made the demand at a joint press conference at a city hotel, said a press release.They also demanded a share of the financial incentives and export subsidies announced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during COVID-19 pandemic for raw jute exporters.





Noting that a vested group is trying with evil intention to stop raw jute export by submitting recommendations, to impose tariff of Taka 800 for each maund jute export, to the Textile and Jute Ministry; the leaders of the both organizations demanded for taking steps to bring back jute exporters, who have been affected due to stopping jute export several times, to the business.

