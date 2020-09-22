Early winter bean farming gets momentum



Early winter bean farming has brought smile to farmers as they are selling their produced crops with satisfactory market price this season.Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) sources said the farmers had made a good profit last year growing early winter bean across the region. They are also hopeful to make a good profit from the farming this season, DAE added.

A DAE official said, the farmers are showing interest to cultivate beans denying paddy aiming extra benefits.





During a recent visit, it has been found that farmers are working in their bean field with much enthusiasm as the market price of the crops is very satisfactory. Early winter beans have been started appearing in the local markets in a small scale.





In Sadar Upazila of Jashore district many farmers in the area are now self-sufficient from bean cultivation. For the last two decades, farmers have been cultivating different varieties of vegetables in a large part of the cultivable land. Bean cultivation has been at the top of the list of vegetable cultivation in the last few years. This planting is increasing every year. As a result, the farmers here are moving forward economically.







According to the Department of Agricultural Extension, about 500 hectares of land in these three unions have been planted with early summer beans this year.Farmer families are cultivating beans in their land in various ways. Field after field is surrounded by green beans. According to the locals, most of the land in these areas is suitable for bean cultivation.





Rejaul Islam, a farmer from Churamankati village, said he has cultivated Ifsa-2 variety of beans on two bighas of land this year and has started cultivation. He expects to make huge profits this year. He also said that he has been cultivating beans as he has benefited by cultivating beans in the past years.





Bablur Rahman a bean farmer from the same village, said that there is a lot of work in this field. You have to take more care than other vegetables. According to the farmer, bean cultivation has cost around TK. 20,000-25,000 per bigha this year. If the yield and market are good, beans worth around one lakh taka can be sold from one bigha of land.





Abdur Raim of Bagdanga village said, 'I have cultivated beans on one bigha of land in advance. At present, I have started growing beans in full swing. ' Sattar, a bean farmer from Haibatpur village, said he has planted beans on one bigha of land this year. If there is the current market price, he will benefit a lot this time.





Mizanur Rahman, a bean farmer from Churamankati village, said he has planted beans on two bighas of land this year. Bean farmers cultivate beans without taking any government assistance from various NGOs and fertilizer sellers. Due to this the profit goes to the pockets of the moneylenders.

