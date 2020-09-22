Shadhin Music opens new podcast based on true stories



After the success of Bhoot Dot Com and Patalpur, Shadhin Music app is all set to launch yet another podcast based on true stories titled 'Bolte Pari Na Bolte chai'. The show will be hosted by the popular RJ Arunima who is making a comeback after a two-year hiatus. 'Bolte Pari Na Bolte chai' aims to give voice to the voiceless while maintaining the storytellers' full anonymity, paving the way for the most guarded and shocking secrets to see the light of the day.









Listeners can share their stories by sending a short summary of their stories on Shadhin app's Facebook page- facebook.com/shadhin.co, or sending an e-mail to [email protected] The first teaser was released on Shadhin app's Facebook page on August 5. A new episode will be broadcast every Saturday night sharp from 11:59pm on Shadhin music app. The podcast will be launched on September 19.

