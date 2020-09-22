

Indian on-demand video streaming OTT (Over The Top) media platform Hoichoi announced a handful of its upcoming contents on Friday, which includes a popular Bangladeshi thriller's web series adaptation by popular Indian-Bengali director Srijit Mukherji, reports UNB.However, it will be not casting any actors from Bangladesh, according to the director.





The web series is based on popular Bangladeshi writer Mohammad NazimUddin's widely acclaimed 2015 thriller 'Rabindranath Ekhane Kokhono Khete Ashen Ni', a book that has been coined by the readers as one of the best Bengali thriller books in recent times. Upon Hoichoi's official announcement regarding this adaptation on Friday night, Bangladeshi audiences expressed and shared their excitement and joy in social media platforms - as the on-screen adaptation of this book has been a long-awaited one.





However, Srijit shared the news regarding not being able to cast any Bangladeshi actors in this Bangladeshi thriller-adaptation on his social media accounts on Friday night after Hoichoi's official announcement of the original series.





"My first with @hoichoitv.Really wanted to shoot it in Bangladesh with the cast from there as well. Unfortunately due to COVID, that will not be possible. However will try my best to adapt Mohd. Nazim Uddin's mindboggling brilliance in a new setting keeping the flavor intact", Srijit posted on his official Facebook and Twitter. Mohammad Nazim Uddin is a Bangladeshi thriller writer as well as a Translator of more than 26 novels. He started his career as a publisher & translator in 2006 after completing B.A. & M.A. in Mass Communication & Journalism from University of Dhaka.





Also known as the founder of "Batighar Prokashoni" which is one of the most renowned publishers of Bangladesh. Nazim made his debut as a thriller writer in 2010. His 1st original work is "Nemesis" through which he has introduced a new series in Bengali literature called the 'Jefri& Bastard series' including five original books - 'Nemesis', 'Contract', 'Nexus', 'Confession' and 'Karachi'.





His other original works are 'Jaal', '1952: Not Just Numbers', 'Keu Keu Kotha Rakhe', 'Rabindranath Ekhane Kokhono KheteAsen Ni' and its sequel 'Rabindranath Ekhane Kokhono Ashen Ni'. As a translator, Nazim translated a handful of widely popular and acclaimed English books including Dan Brown's classics ('The Vinci Code', 'Deception Point', 'Origin',







'The Lost Symbol', 'Angels and Demons'); Mario Pujo's 'The Godfather', Robert Ludlum's popular detective trilogy on the Bourne series ('Bourne Identity', 'Bourne Supremacy', 'Bourne Ultimatum' and 'Bourne Legacy'), 2009 OSCAR winner for Best Picture 'Slumdog Millionaire's original book written by Indian author Vikas Swarup, Stephen King's widely acclaimed 'Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption', Frederick Forsyth's acclaimed novel 'Dogs of War' and more - for the Bengali readers.

