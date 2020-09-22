

Popular in TV and the entertainment arena is Lux star Faria Shahrin. In addition to acting, she is also talked about for her habit of straight forwardness at different times. This actress always says many things frankly. Whenever she sees any irregularity in the media, she points it out. After graduating from abroad, she has become a regular actor this time. But after returning to work, the actress is facing various obstacles.





The Lux star has recently been offered a role in a web series. When the director sent the script of the web series to Faria she was astounded. She also gave status about it on social media. There she wrote, "I got an offer for a web series. I was reading the script very carefully.





I think even though a negative thought was already working, it should be okay. But no, it's a lot dirtier. Seeing the language of the script made my head spin. Is it porn? Why is the state of the web series in our country like this? Why do you have to undress whenever it is a web series? Is it necessary to be so dirty? Why no legal action is being taken against them? My head is spinning seriously.





I have to give ice bag on my head. It won't be possible by me." Faria Shahrin was in Malaysia for a long time due to higher education. She has now returned to the country after completing her studies. Now you will stay her in the country permanently and take part in regular work as before.







