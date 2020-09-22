Suarez cuts Barca contract, agrees Atletico terms



Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has agreed a deal with the club to end his contract and settled on personal terms with Atletico Madrid, according to reports in Spain on Monday.





The Catalans' third top scorer of all time was told he was not wanted by new Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman and has been looking for a new club. Suarez, 33, who has one year to run on his Barcelona contract, agreed a deal with the club to cut it short, reports said.Mundo Deportivo said Suarez has fixed a contract with Atletico Madrid for two seasons, although the club will need to lighten their wage bill to accommodate the Uruguayan.









---Reuters, Barcelona

