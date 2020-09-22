'Hopefully will pull up well and good to play against CSK'



Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith is all set to return to action during his team's opening IPL contest against Chennai Super Kings today, having successfully recovered from the concussion injury sustained prior to ODI series against England.







Smith, who got hit on the head during net session before the first ODI in Manchester, missed the whole series on advice of Cricket Australia's medical team. 'Yeah obviously missed the last three one-dayers in England. (I have) been in Dubai for a couple of days now with some good rest and then got into a bit of running,' Smith was quoted as saying in a media statement issued by Rajasthan Royals.









---PTI, Dubai

