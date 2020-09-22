Newly elected BSSF president meets State Minister for Sports



Bangladesh Shooting Sports Federation (BSSF) newly elected president and also the vice chancellor of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) Major General Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan PSC made a courtesy call to State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russell MP at secretariat office today, a press release said on Monday.





According to BSS report, during the courtesy call, the State Minister wished all success to the newly elected BSF president and said, "The shooting has the glorious past to brighten the country's image. The best success in the history of the country's sports came in shooting. Bangladesh won gold in the 1990 and 2002 Commonwealth Games. Shooting is a potential game for us and I hope under the new leadership of BSSF the country's shooting will flourish further.

