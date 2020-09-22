Brahmanbaria Press Club election: Jami president, Bijon gen secy

Riazuddin Jami and Jabed Rahim Bijon have been elected president and general secretary respectively in the biennial election of Brahmanbaria Press Club.

In the election held on Monday, Jami bagged 20 votes while Bijon got 26 votes. District election commission announced the results in the evening.

The other elected office-bearers are: Pijush Kanti Acharya- senior vice president, Ibrahim Khan Sadat- vice president, Syed Riaz Ahmed Opu- joint general secretary, Nazrul Islam Shahjada- Treasurer, Shahjahan Shaju- office secretary, H M Siraj- library and sports secretary, Mojibur Rahman- cultural and information secretary, Farhadul Islam Parvez- executive member and Monir Hossain- executive member.

Thanking all, the elected journalist leaders pledged to work for the welfare of country.

Sadar upazila election officer Jannat Jahan conducted the election. Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Md Abu Sayeed and executive magistrate were also present on the occasion.

Brahmanbaria Sangbadik Forum in Dhaka has congratulated the newly-elected president, general secretary and other office-bearers of Brahmanbaria Press Club.

President Syed Istiaque Reza and general secretary Shah Mohammad Motashim Billah of the organization in a message on Monday assured the new committee to provide all-out cooperation.

