Another Narayanganj mosque blast victim dies; death toll 34





The death toll from Narayanganj mosque blast rose to 34 after another victim died at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute on Tuesday morning.





Sifat, 18, who was undergoing treatment at ICU, breathed his last in the morning, said Bacchu Miah, inspector of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost.





Earlier on Saturday, two more blast victims died at the hospital.





Around 40 people were injured in the blast at a mosque in Fatullah after Esha prayer on September 4.





Of them, 37 were taken to the Dhaka hospital in critical condition.

