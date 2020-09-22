Carpeting can removed with hands from Kaliganj-Dak Bunglow road





Allegations have been raised that substandard materials are being used in constructing the 23-km Kaliganj-Dak Bunglow road in Jhenaidah.





Locals said there are massive irregularities in the road’s construction.





By Monday morning, 4km out of the 23km road was complete. Carpeting was completed in Srirampur area of Kaliganj upazila just five days ago but the quality is so poor that it could be pulled out by hands.





Khulna-based Mozahar Enterprise Pvt Ltd is the contractor but it sub-contracted the work to local contractor Mizanur Rahman Masum.





The construction cost of this road has been estimated at around Tk 20 crore.





Locals have drawn the attention of the authorities concerned.





Jhenaidah Roads Department Executive Engineer Mohammad Ziaul Haider could not be reached for comments for this article.

