Sheikh Hasina International Online Chess begins Thursday









Joytu Sheikh Hasina International Online Chess tournament begins from Thursday (Sept 24) on the occasion of the 74th birthday celebration of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Bangladesh Chess Federation (BCF) president Benazir Ahmed is expected to inaugurate the opening ceremony of the tournament as the chief guest which will be held at Canadian University Auditorium.





Asian Chess Federation general secretary Hisham Al Taher is expected to join virtually in the inauguration ceremony as the special guest.





State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell MP is expected to present in the prize distribution ceremony of the tournament scheduled to be held on September 27 at Hotel La Meridian at 11 am. Asian Chess Federation president Sheikh Sultan Bin Khalifa Al Nehyan will present in the prize distribution ceremony as the special guest.





BCF president Benazir Ahmed will preside over the prize distribution ceremony of the tournament.





A total of seventy four chess players – 49 from Bangladesh and 25 players from fifteen countries will take part in the prestigious tournament, sponsored by Canadian University of Bangladesh and organised by South Asian Chess Council in association with Golden Sporting Club.





The participating countries, Russia, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Iran, Singapore, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, The Maldives and host Bangladesh.





“I thank the BCF president Benazir Ahmed as well as the BCF for giving us the opportunity to associate such a big tournament, organised by South Asian Chess Council and I hope that me and my team will extend further cooperation such a big tournaments in future, said Golden Sporting Club president Amir Ali Rana at a press conference held today at the city’s hotel.





FIDE international organiser, Mahmuda Haque Chowdhury Moly, who was present in the press conference, thanked Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat, chairman of Canadian University, for sponsoring such a big tournament and sought further cooperation from Canadian University in the future events.





The prize money of the tournament is U$$ 6,000.





BCF general secretary Syed Shahab Uddin Shamim informed that they are trying to bring India’s five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand to enhance the attraction of the tournament.





“We are trying to bring Indian chess grandmaster and former world chess champion Viswanathan Anand to the tournament and hope that we’ll be successful,” said Shamim.





Chairman of Canadian University of Bangladesh and also vice president of BCF Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat, BCF joint secretaries Masudur Rahman Dipu and Dr Shoyeb Alom and BCF media committee’s chairman Sohel Rana were also present in the press conference.





