Swadhin Bangla Football team’s Nowsheruzzaman dies from Covid-19









Former national footballer and member of Swadhin Bangla Football team AKM Nowsheruzzaman passed away Monday night at a city hospital after suffering from Covid-19 .





The famed striker breathed his last at about 9:30pm on Monday after battling with coronavirus for about 13 days at ICU of the Ibne Sina Hospital in the capital .





The 72-year-old left behind his wife, a son and daughter and a large number of admirers to mourn his death.





The body of Nowsher was brought to Bangabandhu National Stadium on Tuesday morning where a small number of sportsmen, organisers and sports lovers paid their tribute.





Most of his teammates, club mates and the top sportsmen and organisers were absent in his Janaja.





His first namaj-e-janaza was held at Bangabandhu National Stadium at about 10am before his mortal remains were taken to Munshiganj, where he was brought up.





Later, his body will be taken to his village home in Chandpur’s Matlab for burial. His third and final Janaja will be held at his home village in Chandpur after Asr prayers on Tuesday.





Earlier, he was admitted to Ibne Sina Hospital on September 7 in the capital after his health condition deteriorated. He was shifted to the ICU the next day as his condition further deteriorated. He was on life support.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina bore his medical expenses.





Nowsheruzzaman, a Dhaka University Blue Award winner, played for Bangladesh National Football team, clubs like Dhaka Mohammedan, Victoria SC, Dhaka Wanderers Club, Wari Club, Fire Services and WAPDA, apart from taking part in the Liberation War as a young member of Swadhin Bangla Football.





Nowsher, who emerged as the highest scorer in the Dhaka League in 1975 scoring 21 goals, also played cricket as opening batsman for Dhaka Mohammedan SC and Kalabagan KC.

