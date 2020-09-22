Diner Sheshe





"I used to see my father work at BIRDEM hospital laboratory since my childhood. I saw him experimenting with rats and other animals. We children would jokingly call my father a "Rat Doctor" back then. Many researchers from home and abroad used to come and work at my father's office. Watching my father's dedication to research was my first inspiration for being a researcher, which led me to study microbiology at Dhaka University later in life. The research arena in our country is extremely challenging. It's very tough to attain proper funding and equipment for research here. I recently tried to do some research on the adverse environmental effects of the frequent oil tanker drowning in the Sundarbans and possible solutions, but the research had to be left half-done due to constraints.







Whether it be my own limitations or the unfriendly circumstances, the grief of not being able to do it stayed with me. Back in April, I was working in Barisal to set up a Coronavirus testing lab when I realized people in our country actually consider viruses as a fictitious matter; their ideas about science are quite weird. They think the world is like the crazy sci-fi movies with drama and action. Someone would come up out of nowhere and say, "You can't do these tests and experiments in our area, people will get infected!" Influential people would head straight into the lab without any permission or precaution.







Any research work is tough in that situation, let alone Coronavirus testing. But can you put the blame of ignorance and unawareness entirely on the general population? You, I, and all of us have some liabilities in this regard. Whenever I hear someone talk about Corona around me, I think the same. There are many people in our university who could have been used for prevention of and awareness about Coronavirus, in many settings and stages, but we are not being able to use their skills and capability at all."





