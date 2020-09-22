Ministry chalks out programs marking World Children's Day



Ministry of Women and Children Affairs have chalked out elaborate programs to observe the World Children's Day on October 5 and Children Right Week from October 5 to October 11.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will virtually attend the main event as the chief guest. The theme of this year's day is 'Let's Build the World Afresh with the Children and For the Children.'





As part of the ministry's nationwide programs, virtual functions on child safety, flourishing and development would be held from October 5 to October 11.





Meanwhile, National Girl Child Day would also be observed in district and upazila levels on September 30. The main program of the day would be organized in the capital on October 6.





The theme of this year's National Girl Child Day is, "We All are Aware, and World Would be of Equity".





