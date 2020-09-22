Why former councillor Razib won't get bail: HC



The High Court (HC) on Tuesday issued a rule seeking explanation as to why former ward councillor Tarekuzzaman Razib should not be granted bail in a case filed by the Anti- Corruption Commission (ACC).





The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel issued the rule after hearing a bail petition, reports UNB.





Advocate Khurshid Alam Shahin Ahmed stood for the ACC, Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin moved for the state and Advocate Sheuly Khanam and M Ferdous Al Bashir represented the bail petitioner.





Earlier, Razib filed the bail petition on September 22, after a subordinate court denied his bail plea on February 6. Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) filed the case last year against the ex-councillor of ward-33 of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) on charge of accumulating illegal wealth worth Tk 251,635,905. He was arrested on October 19, 2019, during anti-casino drive.





